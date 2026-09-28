Woman hid 14L jewellery fearing husband would sell it: ‘Theft’ case cracked in 12 hours

A house-breaking complaint in Dighi took an unusual turn after investigators found that the complainant’s wife had allegedly hidden gold and silver jewellery worth ₹13.98 lakh inside the house, fearing that her husband would sell it to buy a new one.

The case was registered at Dighi police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The 34-year-old woman - the complainant’s wife - allegedly planned the incident to look like a break-in while they were out for Ganesh Visarjan. A case regarding the stolen jewellery was filed at the Dighi police station.

However, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police cracked the case within 12 hours, foiling the wife’s plan.

Santosh Kasabe, senior police inspector (Unit 3), said, “Our teams examined CCTV footage from the area for almost five kilometers, conducted technical analysis of mobile phones and questioned neighbours but found no evidence of an outsider entering or leaving the building, raising doubts about the reported theft.”

Kasabe further said that while questioning the complainant, police learned he was planning to buy a new house and needed to liquidate his wife’s jewelry to raise funds, which she was opposing.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “Our investigation team subsequently questioned the complainant’s wife. During interrogation, she revealed that she hid the jewellery because she feared her husband would sell it to arrange money for purchasing the new house.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “Our investigation team subsequently questioned the complainant’s wife. During interrogation, she revealed that she hid the jewellery because she feared her husband would sell it to arrange money for purchasing the new house.” {{/usCountry}}

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The wife then handed the jewellery, worth ₹13.98 lakh, to the police in the presence of witnesses.

The case was registered at Dighi police station under sections 331(3) and 305(A) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Crime Branch Unit-3, led by senior police inspector Santosh Kasbe, carried out the investigation.