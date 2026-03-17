Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Chakan; CCTV footage captures incident

Pune: A 33-year-old woman died after a pack of stray dogs attacked her near Ambethan Chowk on the Pune-Nashik highway in Chakan early Monday morning, officials said. The incident triggered panic among residents and raised concerns over the growing stray dog problem in the industrial town. Stray Dogs in Patiala HT Photo

The deceased has been identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare (32), a native of Deglur in Nanded district who resided in the Chakan area. Her relatives confirmed her identity.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2:19am when Waghmare was passing along the service road beneath a flyover near Ambethan Chowk. A pack of 10 to 12 stray dogs suddenly attacked her, leaving her with severe injuries.

Police said Waghmare initially tried to defend herself by picking up stones and attempting to drive the dogs away. However, the aggressive pack surrounded her, leaving her with little chance to escape. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, officials said.

The dogs reportedly bit her hands, legs, face and neck, tearing her clothes and inflicting multiple deep wounds. The attack lasted nearly 15 minutes and resulted in heavy blood loss. She succumbed to her injuries at the spot.

Local residents discovered the woman’s body on Monday morning. Initially, some locals suspected the case could involve sexual assault or murder due to the condition in which the body was found. However, police later confirmed, after examining CCTV footage from the area, that the death resulted from a stray dog attack.

Jitendra Kadam, police inspector attached to Chakan-South police station, said, “During investigations, we found several severe deep wounds across the victim’s body due to animal bites. Later, CCTV footage confirmed that stray dogs carried out the attack. The deceased died on the spot, and the body has been sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri, for autopsy. A case of accidental death will be recorded after taking the family’s statement.”

The incident has spread fear among residents of Chakan, where complaints about the rising number of stray dogs have been frequent in recent months. Some residents also claimed that the animals appeared unusually aggressive and speculated that they might be hybrid breeds, though officials have not confirmed such claims.

Following the latest incident, residents have demanded immediate action from the local administration to control the stray dog population and prevent further attacks.

Ankush Jadhav, chief executive officer of Chakan Municipal Council, said the incident was shocking and terrifying. “We have intensified action against stray dogs and the implementation of the Animal Birth Control programme. The aggressive dogs will be captured and kept under observation at dog shelters. They will be tested for rabies infection, vaccinated and sterilised,” he said.