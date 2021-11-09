Woman pillion rider killed in accident in Pune

PUNE A woman riding pillion on a motorbike was killed after a speeding SUV rammed into them in Daund on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased woman was identified as Keshan Kokan while her injured husband was identified as Ramesh Kokan, both residents of Kalaspansaremala area of Indapur. The accused driver of the SUV was identified as Santosh Popat Pansare, a resident of Warangal in Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple was riding a CB Shine from Bhigwan towards Patas and so was the black SUV. Two of the five people in the SUV escaped with minor injuries while others remained unaffected, but the couple flew off the bike and landed on the road, sustaining severe injuries.

The police have seized the car and the motorbike while the body was sent for post mortem and the husband was sent for treatment.

A case was registered at Daund police station under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act.