Woman raped inside Shivshahi bus at Swargate stand, hunt on for suspect

Pune: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shivshahi bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at Swargate bus stand, police said on Wednesday. 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shivshahi bus belonging to MSRTC at Swargate bus stand, police said on Wednesday. (HT)

The incident occurred around 6am on Tuesday in the otherwise crowded premises of Swargate state transport (ST) bus stand. After analysing CCTV footages, the police have identified the accused as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, 36, of Shirur and a criminal on record. The police have formed eight teams to apprehend the suspect.

According to the police, the survivor, who works as a counsellor at a hospital in Pune, had reached the ST stand to board a bus to her hometown Phaltan in Satara district. While she was seated on a bench, the accused posing as a bus conductor approached her and inquired about her destination. Upon learning that she was travelling to Phaltan, he misled her by claiming that the bus was stationed elsewhere and offered to help her board it.

He led her to a Shivshahi bus, a luxury service run by MSRTC, bearing registration number MH06 BW0319. When she noticed darkness inside the bus, he assured her that passengers were asleep and asked her to use her mobile torch to check inside. Trusting him, she boarded the bus, after which he allegedly shut the door, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene.

Deputy commissioner of police Smartana Patil said, “The survivor later boarded another bus to her village. Unsure of what to do, she called a friend and narrated the incident. Following her friend’s advice, she returned from Hadapsar and approached the police to file a complaint.”

Dattatray Ramdas Gade (HT)

Patil said the accused is involved in chain snatching and robbery cases in Pune’s rural areas.

The crime took place inside a Swargate-Solapur Shivshahi bus, which belonged to the Solapur depot. The bus had returned from Solapur and was parked near Raswanti Gruh in front of a security cabin at around 3.40am. Questions have been raised about how such an incident could occur in a busy bus stand, just metres from the security post.

Pramod Nehul, Pune divisional controller, MSRTC, said, “The bus was locked. It is part of the police investigation to determine how the accused opened the door. The bus is currently in police custody.”

Nehul said 23 security guards from the District Security Mandal are posted at the bus stand.

Following the incident, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik ordered an immediate inquiry and directed the suspension of the station incharge and depot manager if found negligent. He ordered the replacement of all current security personnel at the bus stand and sought a detailed report within seven days. An urgent meeting with senior MSRTC officials has been convened to review and strengthen security measures for female passengers, especially in the light of increased ridership under the Mahila Sanman Yojana.

Sarnaik said, “We have called an immediate meeting in Mantralaya on Thursday at the additional chief secretary (transport) Sanjay Sethi’s office. MSRTC has many vehicles which have to be scrapped and no call has been taken. We will have to take a call on this. No scrapped buses should be kept at any bus stand premises. We will also have to install CCTV and GPS in all buses.”

He admitted that when such buses are lying abandoned, people do try to take advantage by giving ₹10- ₹20 to the watchmen. “Whatever has happened is wrong. We are yet to get a copy of the FIR from police,” he said.

Transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar who is also incharge of MSRTC said, “We have removed all 23 security guards who are on contractual duty. We are awaiting a report from police and take further steps.”

Political reactions

Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More visited the Swargate ST bus stand to assess the situation. More vandalised the security cabin, questioning its purpose if such an incident could occur mere metres away.

“Abandoned buses at Swargate bus stand are breeding grounds for criminal activities. You can find condoms, undergarments, and clothes inside these buses. No one from the MSRTC department is serious about the issue,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that around 3pm on Wednesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar for an update on the case. He directed the police to expedite the investigation and ensure the accused is arrested promptly. The case will be handled on a fast-track basis.

Deputy chief minister and Pune district’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar condemned the incident, calling it “deeply distressing and shameful”. He said, “The incident of rape at Pune’s Swargate bus stand is extremely shameful, painful, and infuriating for every member of a civilised society. The crime committed by the accused is unforgivable, and there can be no punishment except death penalty. I have personally instructed the Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to closely monitor the investigation and ensure immediate arrest of the accused. CM Devendra Fadnavis has also taken the incident seriously and has given the necessary instructions to the police. The police will arrest the accused at the earliest, and the state government will take all necessary steps to ensure that the accused is given the harshest punishment. Instructions have also been given to the minister of women and child development and the chairperson of the state women’s commission to provide justice, mental support, and all possible assistance to the survivor.”

MPCC president Harshavardhan Sapkal said the shocking incident of a young woman being raped inside a state transport bus has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety. “The home minister is preoccupied with shielding corrupt officers while the security of women in the state remains compromised. The Pune rape case has laid bare the collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government, which calls women “beloved sisters”, is failing to protect them,” said Sapkal.

(With inputs from Yogesh Naik)