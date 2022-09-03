Woman submits fake certificate to show dead husband alive, dupes bank of 8 lakh

The Pune police has booked a Mumbai resident for allegedly duping the Reserve Bank of India College of Agricultural Banking, Pune to the tune of ₹8.46 lakh by submitting a fake life certificate of her dead husband.

According to police officials, an assistant manager of the Reserve Bank of India lodged a police complaint regarding the issue at Chaturshringi police station on Friday.

As per the complainant filed by Anjali Sanjay Karekar, the accused, identified as Raji Padmnabham, a resident of Wadala, Mumbai; submitted a fake life certificate of her husband and duped bank for the tune of ₹8,46,592. Her husband KP Padmnabham died on June 14, 2018.

The matter came to light after the death of Raji Padmnabham. She passed away on December 21, 2020.

As per the complainant, Raji Padmnabham claimed her husband’s pension illegally for two years. The bank manager filed a complaint only after conducting an internal inquiry.

Ankush Chintamani assistant police inspector at Chaturshringi police station said, ‘‘Yes, it is true that the matter came to light after the death of Raji Padmnabham. Now, we are investigating whether there are any other beneficiaries. We fill come to a final conclusion after a detailed investigation.”

The police have registered a case under sections of 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly).