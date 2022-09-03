Woman submits fake certificate to show dead husband alive, dupes bank of ₹8 lakh
The Pune police has booked a Mumbai resident for allegedly duping the Reserve Bank of India College of Agricultural Banking, Pune to the tune of ₹8.46 lakh by submitting a fake life certificate of her dead husband.
According to police officials, an assistant manager of the Reserve Bank of India lodged a police complaint regarding the issue at Chaturshringi police station on Friday.
As per the complainant filed by Anjali Sanjay Karekar, the accused, identified as Raji Padmnabham, a resident of Wadala, Mumbai; submitted a fake life certificate of her husband and duped bank for the tune of ₹8,46,592. Her husband KP Padmnabham died on June 14, 2018.
The matter came to light after the death of Raji Padmnabham. She passed away on December 21, 2020.
As per the complainant, Raji Padmnabham claimed her husband’s pension illegally for two years. The bank manager filed a complaint only after conducting an internal inquiry.
Ankush Chintamani assistant police inspector at Chaturshringi police station said, ‘‘Yes, it is true that the matter came to light after the death of Raji Padmnabham. Now, we are investigating whether there are any other beneficiaries. We fill come to a final conclusion after a detailed investigation.”
The police have registered a case under sections of 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly).
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
