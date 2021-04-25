Woman, three others booked for allegedly forging MBA degree certificates

A 38-year-old woman and three other people were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for forging degree certificates based on a complaint lodged by her husband.

The allegedly forged certificates were that of an MBA from an institution in Assam called Assam Downtown University.

“We have not been able to get in touch with the complainant or the accused yet. We received this complaint online and the case was registered at Kothrud police station and then transferred to us few days ago. We will soon begin questioning the people involved,” said senior police inspector Balkrushna Sawant of Hinjewadi police station.

According to the complaint lodged by a man identified as Pramod Balaji Jana (44), a businessman living in Gujrat colony area of Kothrud.

After he separated from his wife, he got the mobile phone he had allegedly given to her, back from her, according to the police.

In his complaint, he mentioned that in November 2019, he came across the WhatsApp messages that were stored in the mobile phone.

“He has claimed in his complaint that he found certified copies of some degree certificates and learned that they were forged. However, we are yet to conduct our enquiry in this,” said senior PI Sawant.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468, 471with 120 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi against the four people.