Woman’s dead body, 2 children thrown in river; accused arrested 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two individuals for drowning two children along with the dead body of a woman in the Indrayani River. The incident was reported on July 9 in the Talegaon MIDC area and the accused, Gajendra Dagadkhair and his friend Ravikant Gaikwad were arrested by police on Sunday. As per the information, the woman was pregnant and for abortion purposes, she was sent to a Thane-based hospital by Dagadkhair along with his friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per police, the deceased woman was in a relationship with Dagadkhair and stayed at his house with her children as tenants.

Police officials from Talegaon Dabhade said they had received a missing complaint of the woman on July 7.

However, the woman died due to complications during the procedure on July 8.

While carrying out the technical analysis of the woman’s phone, police found multiple call records with Dagadkhair and arrested him accordingly.

Police inspector Pradeep Rayannawar at Talegaon police station said, “Dagadkhair and his friend brought the body of the woman in Pimpri Chinchwad and dumped it in the Indrayani River in the early hours of July 9. When the children saw the incident, they started crying. So, the accused threw them in the river.’’

Rayannawar said that, after their confession, police teams are working to search for the dead bodies of the three victims.