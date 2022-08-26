Work of laying tracks for underground tunnel begins: Maha-Metro

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 26, 2022 10:44 PM IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) on Friday started laying tracks in the underground metro tunnel

The total length of the underground stretch from Range Hills to Swargate is 6 km. (HT PHOTO)
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) on Friday started laying tracks in the underground metro tunnel. Along with laying metro tracks, Maha-Metro is simultaneously installing electric lines and a signal system, said officials.

The underground stretch starts from Range Hills and ends at Swargate.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Maha-Metro has started the cable laying work and installing signalling system in the underground stretch. The work should be completed in the next few months and later we will conduct a test drive of the underground stretch.”

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer Maha-Metro, said, “We had completed tunnel work in June.”

Officials said that the underground stretch is on the first line between Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Swargate. The total length of the underground stretch from Range Hills to Swargate is 6 km. A total of five stations are proposed for the underground stretch which is at Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Budhwar peth, Mandai and Swargate.

