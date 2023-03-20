World Down Syndrome Day: Meet Pune danseuse who trains specially-abled children

With March 21 celebrated as ‘World Down Syndrome Day’ every year, Ketaki Kale – a professional Bharatnatyam dancer, teacher and choreographer who has devoted her art to the betterment of children with Autism, ADHD and Down’s Syndrome – has vowed to bring these specially-abled children into the mainstream, a feat she may have already accomplished.

Ketaki Kale – a professional Bharatnatyam dancer, teacher and choreographer who has devoted her art to the betterment of children with Autism, ADHD and Down’s Syndrome (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kale’s institute, ‘Naadanam Academy of Performing Arts’ has been contributing to the improvement of specially-abled children since the past 11 years. Dance sessions are conducted one-on-one or in small groups as per the needs of these children, and the results show improvement not only in posture, sense of rhythm and motor coordination but also in confidence and cognitive abilities.

Referring to children with Down’s Syndrome, Kale said, “The symptoms associated with this syndrome include mental retardation, distinctive facial characteristics, short neck, tongue that tends to stick out of the mouth, and small hands and feet. However, these children also have a love for music and dance and show a very good sense of rhythm. Therefore, dance movement therapy works wonders with them. It is still not easy and takes a lot of time and consistency on the part of the therapist as well as the individual (child) with Down’s Syndrome. The results are slow but steady.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kale, in collaboration with the Open University – Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune, has conducted special examinations for such students. Till date, two of her students (girls) with Down’s Syndrome have appeared for the first level university dance exam and cleared it with a first class. What’s more, they even perform at events occasionally.

Sayee Lohakare, 30, who has Down’s Syndrome, started taking dance movement therapy sessions with Kale and soon graduated to training in Bharatnatyam under Kale. After four years of training, Lohakare appeared for the first exam in Bharatnatyam conducted by the Tilak Maharashtra University and cleared it with a first class.

Soniya Gogate, 29, despite having Down’s Syndrome, is learning not only Bharatnatyam but also different folk dances under the guidance of guru Kale. “There is quite a lot of improvement in her overall confidence, body posture, and hand-and-eye coordination. Soniya is now confident enough to perform on stage and recently gave performances at the Bal Shikshan Mandir and Lokmanya Hospital,” Kale said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidhija Hatekar, 7, is the youngest addition to the Naadanam family and has performed at two events in Pune despite having started training under Kale recently. According to Kale, children with Down’s Syndrome can be trained in a variety of arts and vocational skills, and are very childlike and lovable and never get aggressive.