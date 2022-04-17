World Heritage Day: Preserving rich cultural and natural legacy

PUNE The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is observed on April 18. The aim is to promote awareness about the cultural heritage and diversity.

As the world gears up to celebrate, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai circle is set to host an exhibition.

Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2022 is “Heritage and Climate”.

Rajendra Yadav, superintending archaeologist,ASI, Mumbai circle said, “Keeping the theme in mind, we have a photo exhibit titled ‘excavation and conservation of the Raigad fort’ which will be held at the fort. The main objective of the exhibition is to raise public awareness about our heritage, monuments which require immediate attention to protect, conserve and preserve them for the posterity.”

The ASI along with Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh-Natya Shakha, Rang Manch Sahyog will also hold a live performance of the famous play “ Raigadala Jevha Jaag Yete”

The ASI Mumbai circle has been busy during the pandemic, taking this opportunity to work on various heritage sites in Maharashtra. “We have completed the museum at Aga Khan Palace in Pune, as well as the work on restoration and conservation of the Shaniwar Wada has begun. In Junnar, Bhut leni, Naneghat projects are going on and will be done by 2022 -2023. In Karla and Bhaja Caves in Lonavala, we have completed the pathways,” said a senior officer, ASI.