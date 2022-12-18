XBB now dominant Covid-19 variant, say Pune experts

Genomic sequencing experts from Pune said that at present XBB is the dominant Covid-19 variant. Experts noted that the XBB recombinant is likely to continue being the dominant strain.

Maharashtra’s coordinator for genome sequencing, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, said that although the BQ.1 variant was detected in Pune there have been limited patients.

“As of now there are no new variants. The XBB recombinant is now dominant and is taking over the samples. The BQ.1 variant has been limited to only a few reported cases. However, there has been no rise in cases and hospitalisation after these variants were detected,” said Karyakarte.

He added that at present testing is low and so the samples coming for genome sequencing are also less.

“Although the samples are less and the genome sequencing is conducted regularly. The hospitalisation is low as well. But, we can see that the Omicron virus is reporting mutations in the protein spike and Covid cases are not increasing,” said Dr Karayakarte.

He added that sequencing will be continued to monitor variants.As per the state health department, until now, a total of 186 patients of XBB variant have been found.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “XBB is replacing BA.2.75 in the state.The severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission has not increased in these areas.”