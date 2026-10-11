Yerawada police foil digital arrest fraud, save 12.5 lakh

PUNE: The Yerawada police cyber team foiled an alleged digital arrest scam on October 9, preventing a city resident from losing ₹12.5 lakh after the victim approached the police in time, officials said.

Yerawada police cyber team foiled an alleged digital arrest scam on October 9, preventing a city resident from losing ₹12.5 lakh after the victim approached the police in time, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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According to the police, the fraudster impersonated a police officer and threatened the victim’s family with legal action, claiming that a bank account had been linked to a person named Naresh Goyal. The caller allegedly used threats of arrest to obtain sensitive financial information, including bank account details, fixed deposit information and passwords.

The victim’s wife was allegedly kept under pressure for more than a day and restricted from freely contacting others. The fraudster instructed the family to consolidate their funds into a single bank account and gave them 72 hours to comply.

Suspecting foul play, the family approached the Yerawada police before transferring the money. With the bank’s closing time approaching, the police immediately contacted the bank officials and alerted them to the suspected fraud. The bank subsequently blocked the account, helping secure ₹12.5 lakh that could otherwise have been lost.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior inspector Umesh Gitte said the case highlighted how cybercriminals use impersonation, intimidation and fabricated allegations of criminal involvement to pressure victims into disclosing confidential financial information or transferring money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior inspector Umesh Gitte said the case highlighted how cybercriminals use impersonation, intimidation and fabricated allegations of criminal involvement to pressure victims into disclosing confidential financial information or transferring money. {{/usCountry}}

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