Your Space: Maintenance of roads is important to curb potholes

The incessant rains have resulted in the formation of potholes and water-logging points, slowing down vehicular movement, causing traffic chaos on most streets and even leading to accidents. Readers share steps to fix the pothole menace.

Concretise prime roads

Even if the roads are better, when the elections come, the local corporators, bring in tenders and contracts, re-tender them and start building another road. If you look at certain areas, layer after layer they make roads of thin and cheap quality. One rainfall and it becomes bad. This has to be curbed. Recently, they anticipated that the elections are about to come but the election cycle got postponed. Also, Pune has an upcoming network of pipelines and gas pipelines. And there is a conflict between proper concrete roads and the digging for these pipelines. There has to be a proper study about where the inlet and outlet should be, and where space should be reserved to insert something on the road.

Rajendrakumar Gaikwad

Maintenance of roads is important

The condition of the major roads in the city is not at all good and it has been difficult to travel even with scooters. The adjoining roads to Karve Road and Law College Road have potholes literally after every 100 metres. I think at least the main roads should be hardly paved with cement concrete, as it has exceptional durability. The potholes on the road should be filled and paved before the monsoon, and most importantly the maintenance of the drainage and other pipelines should be done by the end of June every year. Lastly, as the work of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and flyovers have resulted in the narrowing of the main roads, the optional routes should be well maintained, paving the uneven roads. Also, if the resident complains about the potholes on the helpline number of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the officers should be cooperative enough and action should be taken immediately.

Shantanu Velhal

Apply scientific methods to cub potholes

Potholes on roads are a universal and frequently recurring problem. It is not restricted to Pune or any other particular city. To address this issue it has to be tackled at many levels. While planning for new roads infrastructure structure needs of the future should be considered and scientific methods to be applied. Contractors and corporators instead of taking cuts should use the best material for road construction. Heavy downpour in a short period is associated with climate change. City roads should be constructed and maintained keeping that in mind. Regular cleaning of the stormwater system should be considered. Waterlogging spots should be identified and corrective steps should be taken. Try to have long-term solutions.

Sanjay Tambat

Potholes taking a toll on physical health

For an urban citizen, basic needs of power, water and transportation are more important than anything else. Cities function around such infrastructure. Considering the condition of roads in Pune, in some places, it is difficult to find the road amongst the potholes. Slow and annoying commute, some clear incidents of vehicular accidents, are occurring due to potholes. Traversing through them has become a health hazard, as for the two-wheeler commuters, the shocks experienced, directly hurt the neck and the back. The key to this lies in unplanned and, non-qualitative infrastructure development. Unless that is figured out, the menace will keep coming back.

Aneesh Prabhune

Bad roads double commuting time

I think over the years people have accepted potholes as a reality and have started adjusting them with no option left. I travel almost 60 km every day by public transportation specifically by bus, usually, it is a one-hour journey but due to several potholes, damaged roads and ongoing metro construction work at different places in Pune, it takes more than ninety minutes or two hours to reach office and back home. Along the side of roads, many areas are dug up by PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for some sort of cable or beautification work which is not properly covered up and thus results in traffic congestion and frequent accidents. The negligence of the administrative authorities is visible in not maintaining the roads in proper condition and therefore common people have to suffer. Considering the safety of the people, the government and concerned authorities should make some permanent solution to solve all these potholes problems promptly.

Chaitali Gaikwad

Never-ending road digging

I’ve been in Pune for more than a year now. Ever since I came here, the ceremonial digging of roads has left me aghast many times. Who is to blame is not a mystery. We know it. They know it. If only the thieves stop eyeing our tax bandar and stop overplaying the vote bank politics to do their duties properly, can there be a lasting solution.

Megha Puthenpura