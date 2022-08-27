Youth arrested in Pune for raping dog
Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:38 PM IST
A case has been registered against the accused under section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police
A 24-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a street dog in Ramwadi area of Yerwada. The incident took place on Friday at around 12.05 pm, said police.
The accused is a resident of Ramwadi who hails from Nepal. Police said he came to Pune seeking employment.
The incident came to light when locals saw the accused forcefully taking a street dog to a public toilet and later it was left out in a bad condition.
“We have filed a first information report (FIR) against the accused under section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him,” said police sub-inspector Swapnali Gaikwad.