Youth from Beed interrogated by police in Ketan Agarwal murder case

PUNE: The investigation into the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a significant turn following the police questioning of a youth from Beed district.

Lonavala, Jul 03 (ANI): Accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case Siya Goyal being taken to court from Vadgaon Maval Police Station, in Lonavala on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

Police suspect that accused Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, had allegedly discussed their plan to eliminate Agarwal with the youth, who is a former classmate of Chaudhary and currently works for a private company in Balewadi in Pune. They had also reportedly invited him to accompany them to Lohagad Fort on June 18, the day Ketan was allegedly pushed into the gorge.

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However, the youth is said to have declined the invitation and allegedly advised the duo not to carry out such an act. Police are verifying the claim as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have found that the youth was in regular contact with Chetan since the last week of May.

Police are now examining the trio’s call detail records, digital chats and other electronic evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Dinesh Tayade, senior police inspector at Lonavla rural police station, said, “Investigation is at a primary level. After analysis of chats and call records, it is found that the youth was in contact with the accused. We are questioning him and will take the necessary steps accordingly.”