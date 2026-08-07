Youth held for bursting fireworks outside Yerawada jail

Pune: Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly bursting aerial fireworks outside Yerawada Central Jail to celebrate the birthday of an undertrial lodged inside the prison.

Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly bursting aerial fireworks outside Yerawada Central Jail to celebrate the birthday of an undertrial lodged inside the prison. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused has been identified as Shankar Balasaheb Bhalke, 19, a resident of Chavan Nagar in Dhankawadi.

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According to police, undertrial Sultan Sayyed, who is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail in judicial custody, celebrated his birthday on July 25. To mark the occasion, Bhalke, along with Ketan Ravindra Hatagale, a resident of PMC Colony in Ghorpadi Peth, and a few other associates, allegedly gathered near the prison wall and burst aerial fireworks on the road. The group recorded a video of the fireworks, which was later uploaded on social media by Hatagale. Officials said police constable Amit Shinde, who is tasked with monitoring the activities of accused persons released on bail and maintaining surveillance around the jail premises, noticed the video while scanning social media on July 28.

Following a verification exercise, police identified the individuals allegedly involved in the celebration. Bhalke was subsequently arrested on charges related to glorifying a criminal through the public celebration and social media promotion.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Yerawada police station on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Yerawada police station on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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