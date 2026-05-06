Youth killed, several injured in bus-car collision in Bhor

Pune: A young man was killed on the spot and several others injured after a head-on collision between a state transport (ST) bus and an Eco car in Bhor taluka of Pune district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place on the Rambag road stretch near the Navlai temple area, a route known for its narrow bends and steady traffic flow. According to preliminary reports, the ST bus was operating on the Bhor–Durgadi–Bhor route and was on its way towards the depot. The Eco car, coming towards Rambag, collided head-on with the bus.

A young man was killed on the spot and several others injured after a head-on collision between state transport bus and car in Bhor taluka of Pune district on Tuesday morning. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The impact of the collision crushed the front of the car, killing one of its occupants instantly. Co-passengers of the car sustained serious injuries. Several passengers travelling in the bus also suffered injuries, though most are reported to be out of danger.

The injured were pulled out from the damaged vehicles and shifted to a nearby hospital by residents and passersby.

Traffic on the road was briefly disrupted as authorities worked to clear the wreckage and assist the injured.

“Preliminary findings suggest a high-impact head-on collision, possibly due to speeding or momentary loss of control. A detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact cause,” said Vikrant Deshmukh, superintendent of police, highway traffic police, Pune division.

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