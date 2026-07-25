Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

AI-powered customer engagement platform Zithara.AI has partnered with jewellery brand Palmonas to strengthen customer engagement across its retail operations. Palmonas will deploy Zithara.AI’s CRM platform to unify customer data from online and offline touchpoints, enabling customer segmentation, personalised communication and automated engagement. The integration will also link digital Awareness Day on July 20, Smile Train India said it has supported more than 8 lakh free cleft lip and palate surgeries across the country since 2000. HTC

Palmonas will deploy Zithara.AI’s CRM platform to unify customer data from online and offline touchpoints. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Smile Train marks World Cleft Awareness Day free surgeries

Pune: Marking World Cleft Awareness Day on July 20, Smile Train India said it has supported more than 8 lakh free cleft lip and palate surgeries across the country since 2000. The NGO said nearly 35,000 children are born with clefts in India every year, with many missing timely treatment due to myths, misinformation and stigma. It said early diagnosis and surgery are critical, and its awareness campaign aims to promote timely, comprehensive cleft care. HTC

Wellington college collaborates with OpenAI

Pune: Wellington College International Pune has become one of India’s first K–12 schools to collaborate with OpenAI, deploying ChatGPT Edu as part of its commitment to advancing AI-powered education and digital transformation. The implementation will begin with a phased, faculty-first rollout, enabling educators to integrate AI into teaching, research, curriculum development, and school operations. The school aims to prepare learners for an AI-driven future by combining technological confidence with sound judgment.

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