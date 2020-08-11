Punjab govt issues letter of intent to Plaksha University in Mohali

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:38 IST

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued the letter of intent for setting up Plaksha University at Sector 101 in Mohali.

Higher education secretary Rahul Bhandari said Reimagining Higher Education Foundation, New Delhi, and Manav Rachna International Institute, Haryana, are opening the university jointly. He said the government has issued the letter to the sponsoring body under Punjab Private Universities Policy 2010.

Higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the university will start the 2021-22 academic session at Alfa IT City in Mohali, as its management has already started construction over 50.12 acre land allotted by the government.

The minister said the establishment of this university would open up avenues of employment for thousands of people besides imparting world-class education to the students.