e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab govt issues letter of intent to Plaksha University in Mohali

Punjab govt issues letter of intent to Plaksha University in Mohali

Reimagining Higher Education Foundation, New Delhi, and Manav Rachna International Institute, Haryana, are opening the university jointly

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the university will start the 2021-22 academic session at Alfa IT City in Mohali.
Higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the university will start the 2021-22 academic session at Alfa IT City in Mohali.(Representative photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued the letter of intent for setting up Plaksha University at Sector 101 in Mohali.

Higher education secretary Rahul Bhandari said Reimagining Higher Education Foundation, New Delhi, and Manav Rachna International Institute, Haryana, are opening the university jointly. He said the government has issued the letter to the sponsoring body under Punjab Private Universities Policy 2010.

Higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the university will start the 2021-22 academic session at Alfa IT City in Mohali, as its management has already started construction over 50.12 acre land allotted by the government.

The minister said the establishment of this university would open up avenues of employment for thousands of people besides imparting world-class education to the students.

top news
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In