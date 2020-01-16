Punjab govt to bring out white paper on power purchase agreements signed by Akalis during their regime, says Amarinder

cities

CHANDIGARH Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that his government will bring out a white paper, in the monsoon session of the state assembly, to expose the fraud committed by the Akalis with regard to the controversial power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private players.

The white paper will reveal all documents signed by the previous SAD-BJP government in the state, and the power plants set up by them, which had caused undue burden on the state, the chief minister told mediapersons after governor VP Singh Badnore’s address on the first day of the two-day special session of the assembly.

AKALIS SLIPPERY CHARACTERS: CM

“The Akalis were slippery characters,” said Captain Amarinder, adding that “after messing with the state’s economy through destructive measures, including the PPAs, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is trying to use the issue against my government to promote their vested political interests.”

The chief minister said that his government had won the case on the issue in the lower court but the Supreme Court decisions went against them. The state government was fighting the case now in the apex court, he added. He himself had sat on dharna against the India Bulls plant when in the Opposition, he said. The then Akali government had got the Gidderbaha NTPC power project cancelled to sign an MoU with India Bulls for setting up the plant, going against the prevailing practice of inviting global tenders for power projects and also forcibly evicting farmers from their land in Gobindpura for the controversial project.

The chief minister asserted that his government was committed to protecting the interests of Punjab and its people, and will ensure that nothing detrimental to them is done.

ON CAA, SAYS WAIT TILL FRIDAY

Asked if the government will bring in a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), on the lines of Kerala, the chief minister’s response was “wait till tomorrow”. The government had earlier announced its decision to go by the will of the House on the way forward on the issue of the CAA, as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The Amarinder government has rejected these as unconstitutional and divisive.

Terming the Opposition walkout during the governor’s address extremely unfortunate, the chief minister lamented that such behaviour in the House had become a way of life. The walkout was expected, he said, but took on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the SAD over their decision to disturb and interrupt the governor’s address while he was speaking on the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.