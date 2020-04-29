e-paper
Punjab-origin man dies after assault in London

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, LONDON
Baljit Singh
Baljit Singh
         

Scotland Yard on Wednesday appealed for witnesses and information after an Indian-origin man was found dead following an assault in Hayes, west London.

The police and the London Ambulance Service were called around 11pm on April 25 to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has now been identified as 37-year-old Baljit Singh, who lived locally.

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

Helen Rance, who is leading the police investigation, said: “Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault. The severity of which has caused him to lose his life. My officers are working through hours of CCTV footage and speaking with people in the area to establish what has happened and identify those responsible.”

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes, from around 22.00hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals. Alternatively, if anyone is aware of the victim’s movements earlier that day we would be keen to hear from them.”

The Met’s Homicide team wants to trace two people Singh was in the company of just prior to his death. It is believed a disagreement may have taken place during which the victim was assaulted.

