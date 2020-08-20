e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s SBS Nagar retains first rank as cleanest city in North India in under 50,000 population category

Punjab’s SBS Nagar retains first rank as cleanest city in North India in under 50,000 population category

For second year in a row, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar clinches top spot with 5145.17 points

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has won the top position in Swachh Survekshan-2020 for being the cleanest city in North India in the under 50,000 population category.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has won the top position in Swachh Survekshan-2020 for being the cleanest city in North India in the under 50,000 population category.(HT Photo)
         

Jalandhar: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar retained the first rank for being the cleanest city in North India in the under 25,000-50,000 population category with 5145.17 points.

The results of Swachh Survekshan-2020 were declared by the Union ministry of urban and housing development on Thursday. Last year too, SBS Nagar (earlier known as Nawanshahr) clinched the top position.

Sub-divisional magistrate Jagdish Singh Johal, who is also the administrator of the local municipal council, said: “It is a matter of pride for the district and state as well. We are determined to retain the top position next year too and more improvement is in store.”

Waste being segregated at source at a locality in the city.
Waste being segregated at source at a locality in the city. ( HT Photo )

Lalit Mohan Pathak, who completed his term as MC president recently, said: “This is the result of hard work of the last five years.”

He credited MC employees, particularly the safai karamcharis and those engaged in garbage collection, for the cleanliness in the city and thanked people for their cooperation.

“We introduced door-to-door collection of household waste and ensured segregation of dry and wet waste. The waste was directly dumped at the solid waste management project, where compost is made for use in agriculture,” he said.

