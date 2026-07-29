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Puri's Jagannath temple to remain closed on Wednesday evening for repainting ritual

Puri's Jagannath temple to remain closed on Wednesday evening for repainting ritual

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 12:37:47 IST
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Puri, The famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri will remain closed to devotees for five hours on Wednesday evening for 'Banakalagi Niti', a secret ritual in which the faces of the sibling deities are repainted with natural colours.

Puri's Jagannath temple to remain closed on Wednesday evening for repainting ritual
Puri's Jagannath temple to remain closed on Wednesday evening for repainting ritual

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration said in a notification that public darshan will remain suspended from 6 pm to 11 pm after the completion of the second 'Bhoga Mandap' offering.

"On Wednesday, , 2026, on the occasion of Ashadha Shukla tithi, the Banakalagi Niti of the deities will be performed. Therefore, after the completion of the second Bhoga Mandapa offering, public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from 6 pm to 11 pm," it said.

Banakalagi, also known as 'Srimukha Sringara', is traditionally performed on a Wednesday or Thursday. During the ritual, all the doors of the 12th-century shrine remain closed as a select group of servitors, known as 'Dattamahapatras', ascend the 'Ratna Singhasan' to repaint the faces of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

Powdered conch shells are used to prepare the white colour for Lord Balabhadra, 'Haritala' is used to produce the yellow colour for Goddess Subhadra, while 'Hingula' is used to make the black pigment for Lord Jagannath. Saffron and camphor are added to the colours to enhance their lustre and fragrance, servitors said.

The ritual is considered essential as the paint on the deities' faces is believed to fade or get affected by exposure to rain and humidity during the annual Rath Yatra festivities, which concluded on July 24.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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