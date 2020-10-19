e-paper
Home / Cities / Raigad police reunites girl with family within 12 hours

Raigad police reunites girl with family within 12 hours

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:55 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

Raigad police helped reunite a mentally challenged girl with her family less than 12 hours after she ran away from her home in Nagothane.

The 19-year-old daughter of a farmer was diagnosed with a mental illness and has been undergoing treatment for the past few months, said police. In the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the girl ran away from home. After her family found her gone in the morning, a local search was conducted in the area, but to no avail. The girl had taken her clothes and her phone, which had run out of battery.

Meanwhile, around 9am on Friday, Damini squad of Raigad police received a call from Bazaar Peth in Revdanda about a girl creating ruckus in the market. As the girl seemed distressed, Damini squad – an all-women team for women safety – went to the spot. Two women constables — Abhiyanti Mokal and Anushka Pulekar — approached the girl, but she grew violent and started tearing her clothes and throwing her belongings.

“The women constables then quickly changed into civil clothes and approached the girl. This time, they were able to talk to her without making her anxious. They helped her calm down and brought her to the police station, where they fed her and tried to find her home,” said Suresh Yamgar, Raigad police spokesperson.

While the girl did not divulge proper information, based on initial inquiry, the police learnt that she took first a vehicle and then travelled the rest of 30km on foot.

Later, after charging her phone, police officers managed to contact her family and subsequently handed her over to her father.

