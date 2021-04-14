Rajasthan imposes night curfew from 6pm to 6am in all cities from April 16-30

Rajasthan on Wednesday announced a 12-hour night curfew from 6pm to 6am in all cities in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had imposed a night curfew in nine cities of the state with effect from April 10 till April 30.

As per the order by the Rajasthan government, the night curfew will be imposed in nine cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road starting from 8pm to 6am, till April 30. "In Udaipur, the night curfew will start from 6 pm to 6 am", the order said.

The state government will be forced to impose stricter measures in Rajasthan if people neglect Covid-19 safety protocols, Gehlot said earlier. He said the second wave of the coronavirus disease and the rising number of cases in the state is a matter of great concern.

The government has also decided to postpone the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes. The decisions were taken by Gehlot after discussions with state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Gehlot had earlier held interactions with experts, doctors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and social workers on the spread of the coronavirus infection in the state and sought their suggestions to handle the situation.

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 6,200 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.