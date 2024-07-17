Rajasthan: Mass cheating caught by Education Dept; teachers write answers on board, appear as candidates in Phalodi

Amid the ongoing probe into the Rajasthan paper leak case, the Rajasthan Education Department's vigilance squad caught a case of mass cheating at a Rajasthan State Open School Board Examination Center in the state's Phalodi district. A video of the mass cheating is being widely circulated online. (Screengrab)

A video of the mass cheating is being widely circulated online.

The incident reportedly occurred during the Rajasthan State Open School exams of classes 10 and 12 at the Panji Ka Bera Government Higher Secondary School in Kolu Rathod in Rajasthan's Phalodi.

The vigilance squad, performing random checks at exam centers, arrived at the school only to find its gates locked. They climbed over the walls and entered the classrooms, where they caught teachers writing exam answers on the blackboards. The officials captured these scenes on camera, showing a clear violation of exam rules.

The officer who led the squad, Nishi Jain, told NDTV, “We received a tip-off about organised cheating at this school. When we came to check, we found the gates of the school locked and were forced to jump over the walls. We found that teachers were organising mass-scale cheating, with answers written on blackboards for students to copy.”

She added, “We found substantial amounts of cash in possession of students. One student had ₹ 2,100 on them, while another confessed to offering ₹ 2,000 to teachers for unfair assistance.”

Revealing that teachers were also acting as dummy candidates, Jain told NDTV, “Two teachers from the science stream, identified as Anasuya and Komal Varma, were not only facilitating cheating but were also acting as dummy candidates. They were caught giving exams on behalf of other students.”

A police team was sent to the scene and two suspected fake candidates managed to escape. A case has been registered against principal Rajendra Singh Chauhan and 10 teachers of the school.

Block Education Officer at Phalodi told NDTV, “Immediate actions have been taken. Six third-grade teachers and one librarian have been suspended, and disciplinary actions are pending against the principal and the absent observer.”