Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 13-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Ranchi; 4 minors held
ranchi news

13-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Ranchi; 4 minors held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven men, including one of her minor friends, at an isolated location under Mandar police station in Ranchi district on August 26, officials said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Image for representation. (File photo)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven men, including one of her minor friends, at an isolated location under Mandar police station in Ranchi district on August 26, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam, said the case has been registered with Mandar police station on basis of the complaint registered by the survivor.

“After conducting the medical test, a case has been registered and four accused have been nabbed so far,” said Alam.

Mandar police station officials said all four accused apprehended are minors, while the exact age of three other accused would be known only after they are held.

“Those apprehended have shared the names of the other accused. We are conducting raids to arrest them,” an official said.

As per the complaint, police officials said, one of the minor accused, who was friends with the girl, called her to a specific location. When she reached there, his other six friends were also present who allegedly raped her.

RELATED STORIES

Police said she narrated the incident to her parents after reaching home. They then approached the police and filed the complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Investors’ Meet: Dalmia, Adhunik firms pledge to invest crores in Jharkhand

‘Power Connection Mela’ held in two Jharkhand substations of DVC

Investors’ Meet: Dalmia, Adhunik sign MoU with J’khand govt

Thakur appointed as new J’khand Cong chief; choice of working presidents raises eyebrows
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP