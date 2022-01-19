Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 15 pressure cooker bombs recovered in J’khand forest
ranchi news

15 pressure cooker bombs recovered in J’khand forest

Security forces Wednesday recovered 15 pressure cooker bombs allegedly planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Karemango Pahar area in Saraikela-Kharsawan district, police said.
Police said all pressure cooker bombs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the location itself. (Picture for representation)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 09:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

Security forces Wednesday recovered 15 pressure cooker bombs allegedly planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Karemango Pahar area in Saraikela-Kharsawan district, police said.

“Based on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the district police and members of 57 CRPF battalion conducted a search operation in the area and found 15 pressure cooker bombs planted on a forested track around 1.5 km west of Karemango Pahar area,” said an official.

Police said all bombs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the location itself.

On January 5 this year, two policemen guarding a former BJP legislator were killed by Maoists and another injured in neighbouring West Singhbhum district. The former legislator, though, escaped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP