1k pension for transgenders among key Jharkhand cabinet decisions

The Jharkhand cabinet, on Wednesday, paved the way for major schemes, including pension for transgenders and providing bicycles to Class 8 students belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), Backward Class (BC), and other minority communities, who have not received them since the financial year 2020-21.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren being greeted by the state government employees after a cabinet meeting in Ranchi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Eligible students who did not receive bicycles in the past three financial years (2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23) will receive the amount to purchase them through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system. For eligible students in the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, bicycles will be purchased for distribution through a tendering process, said cabinet coordination secretary Vandana Dadel, after a meeting at the Project Bhawan secretariat in Ranchi on Wednesday.

According to Dadel, the approvals also encompass making employees eligible to appear in departmental competitive examinations if they are appointed on a compensatory basis, ₹49 crore allocated for the construction of the 49km Koderma Jamua Road, the allotment of 1.49 acres of land instead of ₹10.71 crore to the State Bank of India for the construction of a zonal office, approximately ₹942 crore for water supply in mining areas, granting BC status to transgenders, providing a monthly pension of ₹1000 to transgenders, payment of six per cent interest per annum for delayed payment of a retired university teacher’s pension amount, and an expense of ₹3.63 crore for the Dumri election.

“To avail the benefit of the pension scheme, transgenders need to get a certificate from the deputy commissioner’s office. Those who are 18 years of age or above and have voter ID cards will be eligible for the scheme,” WCDSS secretary Kripanand Jha told PTI.

In a bid to provide more facilities to transgenders, the department has also proposed to build separate toilets for them in hospitals, he said.

“People are also being sensitised so that transgenders do not face any discrimination,” Jha said.

“Transgenders who are not covered by any caste reservation will be provided the benefits of backward cagetory-2,” Dadel said. Reacting on transgender reservation, CM Soren said the move will go a long way as every citizen of the state will get respect and honour.”The government is working as per the hopes and aspirations of people and is taking decisions as per their wishes,” he said.

Dadel further said that the cabinet had approved a total of 35 proposals from various departments.

Among the other important approvals are the establishment of two Juvenile Justice Boards in Ranchi and East Singhbhum, a hike in remuneration for civil court and high court public prosecutors, a one-year extension of service for police assistants, and provisions for increasing grants for non-financed NAAC accredited educational institutions, Dadel said.

The list of approvals also includes amendments to some service codes in the health department, home department, women and child development, panchayati raj department, and water resources department-related posts, the regularization of service for commercial tax department drivers, and an increase in compensation amounts in case of injuries during non-election works.

With agency inputs

