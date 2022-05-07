3 injured after blast at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur

RANCHI: A fire broke out after an explosion at a coke plant on Tata Steel premises in Jamsedhpur on Saturday, injuring at least three persons including one staff member and two contract workers, the company said in a statement.

The company officials described the incident as a gas flare up in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process.

“Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation brought under control. Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation. There has been no impact on production,” the company statement said.

Chief minister Hemant Soren said the district administration has joined the operations in providing medical help to the injured.

“Have received information of a blast in Tata Steel plant. The district administration in coordination with Tata Steel management is providing medical help to the injured,” the chief minister said in a tweet.