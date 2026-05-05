Sahibganj, Four minors were rescued and two persons arrested on charges of trafficking from a railway station in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said on Tuesday.

4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand railway station

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Following a tip-off that four minors were being taken out of the state for manual labour, the RPF conducted a search at platform 1 of the Barharwa railway station and rescued them, they said.

"All four minors were residents of Barhait in Sahibganj district," an officer said.

The children told the police that the accused had lured them with promises of jobs in Ambala in Haryana and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, offering monthly wages between ₹9,000 and ₹12,000.

The arrested persons were identified as Manoj Sah and Mohammed Ataul Ansari , who confessed during interrogation, the officer said.

A written complaint has been lodged with the Government Railway Police , and the rescued minors have been placed under protective custody, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another operation on Tuesday afternoon, the RPF rescued six minors, including two girls, at the station before they could board trains, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another operation on Tuesday afternoon, the RPF rescued six minors, including two girls, at the station before they could board trains, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The children were found under suspicious circumstances in the circulating area without significant luggage. During questioning, three of them, two girls and a boy aged between 10 and 17, said they were from the Taljhari police station area and had connected through social media before leaving home without informing their families," an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The children were found under suspicious circumstances in the circulating area without significant luggage. During questioning, three of them, two girls and a boy aged between 10 and 17, said they were from the Taljhari police station area and had connected through social media before leaving home without informing their families," an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the girls, 10, said she had arrived with a young male acquaintance who fled on spotting RPF personnel, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the girls, 10, said she had arrived with a young male acquaintance who fled on spotting RPF personnel, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remaining three minors, all boys from the Kotalpokhar police station area, said they intended to travel to Patna in search of work as labourers, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining three minors, all boys from the Kotalpokhar police station area, said they intended to travel to Patna in search of work as labourers, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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All six minors were kept at the RPF post for legal formalities before being handed over to a non-profit for protection, counselling and further statutory procedures, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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