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4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand railway station

4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand railway station

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Sahibganj, Four minors were rescued and two persons arrested on charges of trafficking from a railway station in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said on Tuesday.

4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand railway station

Following a tip-off that four minors were being taken out of the state for manual labour, the RPF conducted a search at platform 1 of the Barharwa railway station and rescued them, they said.

"All four minors were residents of Barhait in Sahibganj district," an officer said.

The children told the police that the accused had lured them with promises of jobs in Ambala in Haryana and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, offering monthly wages between 9,000 and 12,000.

The arrested persons were identified as Manoj Sah and Mohammed Ataul Ansari , who confessed during interrogation, the officer said.

A written complaint has been lodged with the Government Railway Police , and the rescued minors have been placed under protective custody, he said.

All six minors were kept at the RPF post for legal formalities before being handed over to a non-profit for protection, counselling and further statutory procedures, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / 4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand railway station
Home / Cities / Ranchi / 4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand railway station
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