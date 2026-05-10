Hazaribag/Garhwa , : Five persons were killed and over 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Garhwa districts on Sunday, police said.

5 killed, 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand

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Two drivers were killed and three persons injured in accidents that took place in quick succession within Gorhar police station limits in Hazaribag district, officials said.

Barhi sub-divisional police officer Ajit Kumar Vimal said a pick-up van carrying tomatoes first hit a road divider and overturned near Gorhar.

"Before the van could be removed from the road, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the overturned vehicle, killing the driver, identified as Aditya Soren of Bardhaman in West Bengal," Vimal told PTI.

He said two other trucks subsequently rammed into the vehicles after failing to control speed, resulting in the death of another driver, Jaj Kumar Rai of Vaishali in Bihar.

The accidents on NH-19 led to traffic disruption for some time, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Three injured persons were admitted to Barhi Sub-Divisional Hospital. Traffic movement resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Three injured persons were admitted to Barhi Sub-Divisional Hospital. Traffic movement resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In another accident in Garhwa district, three persons were killed and around 18 injured after a van collided with an autorickshaw near Daheriya on Shri Bansidhar-Bhavnathpur road, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another accident in Garhwa district, three persons were killed and around 18 injured after a van collided with an autorickshaw near Daheriya on Shri Bansidhar-Bhavnathpur road, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SDPO Satyendra Narayan Singh told PTI that a group of people from Chhatakund village within Ketar police station limits were travelling in an autorickshaw to attend an engagement ceremony at Kumba village when it was hit by a speeding van from the opposite direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SDPO Satyendra Narayan Singh told PTI that a group of people from Chhatakund village within Ketar police station limits were travelling in an autorickshaw to attend an engagement ceremony at Kumba village when it was hit by a speeding van from the opposite direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Three persons injured in the accident Awadhesh Oraon and Ajay Kumar , both from Chhatakund, and Indrajit Kumar of Chachariya succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Garhwa," the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Three persons injured in the accident Awadhesh Oraon and Ajay Kumar , both from Chhatakund, and Indrajit Kumar of Chachariya succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Garhwa," the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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