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5 killed, 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand

5 killed, 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand

Published on: May 10, 2026 10:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Hazaribag/Garhwa , : Five persons were killed and over 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Garhwa districts on Sunday, police said.

5 killed, 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand

Two drivers were killed and three persons injured in accidents that took place in quick succession within Gorhar police station limits in Hazaribag district, officials said.

Barhi sub-divisional police officer Ajit Kumar Vimal said a pick-up van carrying tomatoes first hit a road divider and overturned near Gorhar.

"Before the van could be removed from the road, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the overturned vehicle, killing the driver, identified as Aditya Soren of Bardhaman in West Bengal," Vimal told PTI.

He said two other trucks subsequently rammed into the vehicles after failing to control speed, resulting in the death of another driver, Jaj Kumar Rai of Vaishali in Bihar.

The accidents on NH-19 led to traffic disruption for some time, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / 5 killed, 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand
Home / Cities / Ranchi / 5 killed, 20 injured in separate accidents in Jharkhand
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