Ahead of festive season state bans celebration, congregation at public places

In wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the state yet again, the Jharkhand government has banned all kinds of celebrations and congregations at public places during the upcoming festive season over the next few weeks.

An order to this effect was issued by chief secretary Sukhdev Singh late on Friday night, directing all district administrations and concerned authorities to implement the order. “All celebrations and congregations at public places during festivals such as Holi, Sarhul, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, Ramnavmi, Easter etc. shall not be allowed in the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their respective houses only,” the order said.

The order also banned all kinds of processions, including those on Sarhul and Ramnavmi, across the state.

The state was witnessing a surge in the number of daily positive cases over the past few days, especially in capital city Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department on Friday night, 308 positive cases were reported from across the state on the day, of which 179 cases were detected in Ranchi alone.

Section 144 imposed in Ranchi

The Ranchi district administration on Saturday issued prohibitory orders and imposed Section 144 in the capital city, restricting gathering of more than four people at one place in order to contain spread of Covid-19 infection. The restrictions will remain in place till March 30, officials said.

“The district administration has imposed Section 144 and no public celebrations are allowed during Holi and Shab-e-Barat. People are requested to celebrate indoors. Loud music and rallies are also not allowed,” a statement from the district administration stated

Officials in the district administration said people can report at their nearest police station against violators.

Meanwhile, Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan met health department officials and directed them to keep hospital beds ready for Covid-19 patients.