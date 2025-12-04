AJSU panel meets Jharkhand governor over delayed scholarship release

A delegation of the students wing of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party on Thursday met governor Santosh Gangwar at Lok Bhavan, seeking his intervention in the delayed disbursement of post-matric scholarships given to tribal, Dalit, and backward students. A delegation of the students wing of the AJSU Party on Thursday met governor Santosh Gangwar at Lok Bhavan. (HT Photo)

“The delegation submitted a memorandum to the governor, urging his intervention and demanding the immediate release of scholarships for ST, SC, and OBC students. AJSU leaders informed the governor that due to the non-payment of scholarships, tribal, Dalit, and backward class students are forced to take up part-time jobs because they come from poor families,” a press release issued by AJSU stated.

Regarding the governor’s response, the press release stated that he gave positive assurances after expressing concern over the non-payment of scholarships.

“Governor Santosh Gangwar expressed concern over the non-payment of post-matric scholarships to tribal, Dalit, and backward class students and assured that he would issue necessary directives to the state government. During the meeting, the governor listened attentively to the student representatives and said that prompt action would be taken on the students’ problems and that necessary steps would be taken after obtaining information from the concerned department regarding the scholarship payments,” the release added.

The AJSU wing has been agitating for several days over the scholarship issue and had earlier organised a strong protest in front of Lok Bhavan (earlier known as Raj Bhavan) through a “Shiksha ke Liye Bhiksha (Begging for Education): Janakrosh March (Public Outrage March)”, but a memorandum could not be submitted at that time as the governor was out of the state.