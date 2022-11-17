Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alleged money laundering case: ED to question Soren today

Alleged money laundering case: ED to question Soren today

ranchi news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 08:42 AM IST

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers were flocking to Ranchi to express their solidarity with Soren even as security has been enhanced at the ED’s office

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. (PTI)
ByVishal Kant

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is due to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning at the agency’s zonal office in Ranchi around 11.30am on Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to illegal mining in Sahebganj.

The agency has arrested three people including Pankaj Mishra, an aide to Soren, in the case so far. In its charge sheet, ED has said the illegal mining scam was worth 1000 crore. The charge sheet said signed and unsigned cheques of Soren were recovered from the residence of Mishra in July.

The ED summoned Soren for the second time for questioning on November 17. Earlier, Soren cited official engagements to skip questioning on November 3.

Soren was scheduled to address the media before leaving for questioning. All ministers and ruling alliance legislators were expected to gather at his residence and likely to stay put there till the agency questioned Soren.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers were flocking to Ranchi to express their solidarity with Soren. Security has been enhanced at the ED’s Ranchi office.

Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

