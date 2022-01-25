Amid row, JPSC defers civils (mains) exam, to review prelims result

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has decided to postpone the civil services mains examination, which was scheduled to begin from January 28, till further orders, the commission informed Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday.

In an affidavit submitted before the division bench comprising chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujeet Narayan Prasad, which is hearing a petition seeking revision of results of preliminary examination, the commission sought three weeks from the court to deliberate on the issues raised by the petitioner.

“The commission informed the court that they are postponing the Mains exam and has sought three weeks time to review the issues raised by us. Our primary plea has been to postpone the mains exams as there has been discrepancy in the prelims result that needs to be reviewed,” Amritans Vats, counsel for petitioner Kumar Sanyam, told reporters.

The petitioner has challenged the prelims result saying the commission provided benefit of reservation to reserved category candidates at the preliminary examination stage, which was against “The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination (1st Amendment) Rules, 2021.

On November 2 last year, the JPSC had declared preliminary examination result, announcing 4,293 candidates eligible for the Mains exam, including 1,897 under unreserved category, 1,057 under scheduled tribe (ST) category, 389 under scheduled caste (SC) category, 645 under OBC and 305 under EWS category.

The JPSC civil services examination prelims result has been under scrutiny since beginning, with several applicants as well as opposition parties demanding cancellation of the examination and removal of JPSC chairman who they accused of corruption.

Questions were raised after few selected candidates, who took the examination in the same room in at least two centres in Latehar and Sahebganj, were found to have cleared the examination.

Opposition BJP had disrupted proceedings in the winter session of Jharkhand assembly over the issue.

