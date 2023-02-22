Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Bird flu alert: Random sampling begins in Bokaro, central teams takes stock

Bird flu alert: Random sampling begins in Bokaro, central teams takes stock

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2023 09:47 PM IST

Bokaro district animal husbandry officer Manoj Kumar Mani said random sampling was done in adjoining areas including Jaridih, Siwandih, and Chas areas.

RANCHI: A team of the animal husbandry department on Wednesday started random sampling to ascertain possible spread, after confirmed cases of bird flu were reported from a government-run poultry in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Tuesday, officials said.

Confirmed cases of bird flu were reported from a government-run poultry in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Tuesday. (PTI)
Confirmed cases of bird flu were reported from a government-run poultry in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Tuesday. (PTI)

“Two separate central teams from Delhi and Kolkata also arrived in Bokaro to take stock of the ground situation,” said animal husbandry director Chandan Kumar.

“The teams have arrived as per the standard operating procedures. The department is doing random sampling in the radius of 10 kilometres in Bokaro to check for any possible spread. Although no other poultry farm has till now reported anything suspicious,” said Kumar.

Kumar said the prescribed SOPs of the central government have been put in place after the Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAN) confirmed avian influenza (H5N1), popularly known as bird flu, in the samples sent from the government-run poultry in Lohanchal area in Bokaro.

Bokaro district animal husbandry officer Manoj Kumar Mani said random sampling was done in adjoining areas including Jaridih, Siwandih, and Chas areas. “There was no report of any unusual death of chickens from any other poultry farm or otherwise. Random samples have been taken. We can say anything further only after reports arrive,” he added.

Bokaro district officials said the animal husbandry team from Delhi collected relevant data from the animal husbandry department while the health team from Kolkata gave necessary directions, especially for the handlers of the chickens at the affected poultry farm.

Officials said orders have been issued to all districts to set up control rooms to trace any possible spread.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out