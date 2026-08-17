The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended its moral support to the ongoing peaceful protests by students in Jharkhand, demanding an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into all state recruitment exams conducted over the last seven years.

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The decision was finalised during the monthly meeting of BJP state office-bearers and front wing presidents, held at Ramgarh on Sunday. The high-level meeting was presided over by BJP state president Aditya Sahu, alongside LoP Babulal Marandi and organisation general secretary Karmveer Singh.

“The state government is perpetrating injustice and atrocities against the youth. Students have been protesting peacefully and in a dignified manner for the past 22 days. Their sole demand is a CBI inquiry into all recruitment examinations conducted over the last seven years. However, the government is not paying serious attention to this matter. The students have now decided to intensify their agitation. The BJP extends its moral support to all peaceful protests by the students. The government should immediately recommend a CBI probe into all recruitment exams,” Sahu said

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{{^usCountry}} Sahu said rampant irregularities plagued the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams for seven years. He alleged the government was actively engaged in selling jobs meant for deserving candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahu said rampant irregularities plagued the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams for seven years. He alleged the government was actively engaged in selling jobs meant for deserving candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the plight of the youth, Sahu said students had been protesting peacefully in the harsh rainy season for 22 days with minimal resources. He warned that the agitation was no longer localised but had garnered national attention, pointing out that NDA MPs recently marched in Delhi to amplify the students’ grievances. Sahu also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Opposition’s double standards on student welfare stood fully exposed.

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The BJP state leadership reiterated that while the party firmly supported the students’ democratic right to protest, the state government must act swiftly to restore academic integrity by recommending a CBI inquiry.