Bokaro administration conducts road safety drive

As part of the ongoing ‘Road Safety Month 2026’, the Bokaro district administration conducted a district-wide road safety drive on Tuesday aimed at increasing public awareness and ensuring compliance with traffic rules, officials said. The Bokaro district administration conducted a district-wide road safety drive on Tuesday (HT PHoto)

“The drive was organised in accordance with guidelines issued by the state transport department and directions of the district road safety council, under the guidance of Ajay Nath Jha, deputy commissioner, Bokaro. Oath-taking programmes were held at the District Transport Office, the Traffic Police Office at Naya Mor, and at block headquarters across the district,” an official close to the developments said.

“Officials, employees, and citizens took a pledge to strictly follow road safety norms, including the mandatory use of helmets by two-wheeler riders, seat belts in four-wheelers, adherence to speed limits, prohibition on minors driving vehicles, and zero tolerance towards drunken driving. Participants also pledged to adopt disciplined behaviour on roads and to assist accident victims by ensuring prompt medical help. Counselling sessions were organised during the drive to share important information related to traffic rules, accident prevention, and responsible road behaviour,” the official added.

Speaking during the programme, Maruti Minz, district transport officer (DTO), Bokaro, said, “The objective of road safety month is not limited to enforcement alone, but to make people more sensitive and aware of traffic rules so that accidents can be prevented.”

She further said that various awareness activities are being conducted daily on different themes throughout the month. “Pledge programmes, awareness campaigns, street plays, and rallies are being organised in government offices, schools, and colleges with active participation of the district administration, police, transport, health, education, and road construction departments, along with civil society,” she said.

The DTO stated that special vehicle-checking drives are also being carried out on state highways to check helmet and seat belt use, over-speeding, vehicle fitness, permits, pollution certificates, and pressure horns. “Strict action is being taken against traffic rule violators as per norms,” she added.