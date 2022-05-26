Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / CBI raids Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey in court-ordered probe
ranchi news

CBI raids Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey in court-ordered probe

CBI conducted the raids as part of its investigation into the 2011 National Games ordered by the Jharkhand high court. Tirkey was arrested in the case in 2019 as well when the state vigilance officials investigated the charges
Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey was convicted for disproportionate assets in March this year, leading to his disqualification from the state assembly (HT File Photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 11:36 AM IST
ByVishal Kant

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at residences of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in conducting the 34th National Games in 2011, people aware of the development said.

Tirkey, who joined the Congress in 2020 and was appointed as working president of Jharkhand Congress last year, is in national capital Delhi for party meetings, an aide in his office said.

Tirkey’s aide said a CBI team reached Tirkey’s private residence in Banhaura area on the outskirts of Ranchi early on Thursday. Minutes later, another team also arrived at the official residence in Morhabadi area in the state capital.

To be sure, Tirkey was convicted for holding assets disproportionate to his income in March this year and disqualified from the 81-seat state assembly in April. On Wednesday, the Election Commission notified the by-election for Mandar assembly seat that has been represented by Tirkey thrice.

In April, the Jharkhand high court ordered CBI investigation, transferring investigations into the National Games scam from the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to the federal agency. ACB arrested Tirkey in September 2019 in connection with the case but was later released on bail from the Jharkhand high court

RELATED STORIES

Bandhu Tirkey joined the Congress after 2019 assembly polls following a split in the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM (P) after party chief Babulal Marandi decided to merge the party founded in 2006 with the Bharatiya Janata party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP