CID raids JSSC office, arrests former JPSC member’s PA
The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday continued its action regarding alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)
The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday continued its action regarding alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
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“A raid was conducted at the JSSC office in Namkum and a JPSC official was arrested. The raid at the JSSC office was not limited to the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination but included others as well,” an official said without elaborating on details.
A JSSC official close to the matter confirmed that a CID official reached the JSSC office around 9 a.m. and stayed until late evening.
“CID officials scanned electronic devices and confiscated some of them. They questioned JSSC secretary Sudhir Gupta,” the official said.
A CID official close to the matter said: “The arrested JPSC official is BN Ram, PA to former JPSC member Ajita Bhattacharya. He was arrested on charges of extorting ₹40 lakh in exchange for managing interviews at the JPSC,” the official said.
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The CID’s action since July 22 has already led to the arrest of 20 high-profile individuals, including former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte, alongside the sudden resignation of multiple commission members.
The coordinated raids occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in Ranchi, where job aspirants have been staging continuous hunger strikes and street agitations. The sudden movement by the state’s premier investigative agency sent shockwaves through bureaucratic circles, occurring just hours before a fresh round of administrative talks between the government and protesting student unions.
According to the senior CID insider, forensic evaluations of the seized servers and data logs were already underway, and the agency was prepared to issue further high-profile summons to top bureaucrats and exam vendors before the end of the week.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.