CID raids JSSC office, arrests former JPSC member’s PA

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday continued its action regarding alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

A security personnel stands guard outside the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) headquarters at Namkum a CID team conducts a raid inside, in connection with the JSSC-CGL paper leak case, in Ranchi, Monday. (PTI)

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“A raid was conducted at the JSSC office in Namkum and a JPSC official was arrested. The raid at the JSSC office was not limited to the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination but included others as well,” an official said without elaborating on details.

A JSSC official close to the matter confirmed that a CID official reached the JSSC office around 9 a.m. and stayed until late evening.

“CID officials scanned electronic devices and confiscated some of them. They questioned JSSC secretary Sudhir Gupta,” the official said.

A CID official close to the matter said: “The arrested JPSC official is BN Ram, PA to former JPSC member Ajita Bhattacharya. He was arrested on charges of extorting ₹40 lakh in exchange for managing interviews at the JPSC,” the official said.

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The CID’s action since July 22 has already led to the arrest of 20 high-profile individuals, including former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte, alongside the sudden resignation of multiple commission members.

The coordinated raids occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in Ranchi, where job aspirants have been staging continuous hunger strikes and street agitations. The sudden movement by the state’s premier investigative agency sent shockwaves through bureaucratic circles, occurring just hours before a fresh round of administrative talks between the government and protesting student unions.

According to the senior CID insider, forensic evaluations of the seized servers and data logs were already underway, and the agency was prepared to issue further high-profile summons to top bureaucrats and exam vendors before the end of the week.

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