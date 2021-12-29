CM Soren announces 25/L subsidy on petrol for ration card holders in J’khand

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced to provide ₹25 per litre in subsidy to all ration card holders in the state if they buy the fuel for their two-wheelers.

Each family holding a ration card would be entitled for the subsidy up to 10 litres of petrol every month.

“We have decided to provide a relief of ₹25 per litre on petrol to the poor, labour and middle class. This scheme will be implemented from January 26,” Soren said at the state-level event at Morhabadi ground here to mark two years of his alliance government, which comprises his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Though Soren did not elaborate on the modalities of the scheme in his speech, his office later tweeted stating that the scheme is meant for fuel being bought for two-wheelers by ration card holders.

“Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing. It has had bad impact on the poor and middle class families. Many poor families are not even being able to ride their motorcycle due to the soaring fuel prices. They are not even being able to sell their produce. So, I have decided that if ration card holders buy petrol for their motorcycle or scooter, we will transfer money into their accounts at the rate of ₹25 per litre. We will implement this scheme from January 26. All such families could avail of this scheme every month,” Soren’s office said in a tweet.

As per the data of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Jharkhand currently has 58.25 lakh ration card holders.

There have been repeated demands by the opposition BJP in the state to reduce VAT (value-added tax) on petrol and diesel, especially after the Centre reduced excise duty on these fuel whose prices had hit a record levels above ₹100 per litre across country.

The Soren government, however, has so far refused to reduce the existing VAT rate (22 per cent or ₹17 per litre, whichever is higher, on petrol). On Wednesday, petrol was selling at ₹98.52 in state capital Ranchi.

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash described the announcement an eyewash. “This would also prove to be a mere announcement like other electoral promises of this government. If the state government is so concerned for the poor, they should have reduced VAT rate on both petrol and diesel and provide relief to common people. This government would again take a U-turn on this announcement as done in the past,” said Prakash.

The chief minister laid foundation stone of various projects, besides unveiling the new tourism policy of the state. He also announced credit cards for students soon in order to provide them educational loans.

Governor Ramesh Bais, JMM president and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren and former union minister and Jharkhand Congress in-charhe RPN Singh were also present on the occasion.

