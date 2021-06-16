Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / CM Soren stationed in Delhi, likely to meet PM
ranchi news

CM Soren stationed in Delhi, likely to meet PM

Chief minister Hemant Soren was likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, besides top leaders of ruling ally Congress, with whom he is expected to discuss contours of his government and certain key decisions such as appointment of chairman of board and corporation of the state government
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:09 PM IST
HT Image

In a sudden development, Soren left for the national capital on Monday night for a three-day visit, sources said. Earlier on Monday, Jharkhand Congress chief and state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon also flew to Delhi, stoking speculations that the alliance partners could discuss filling the vacant eleventh berth in the Cabinet.

The party leaders, however, ruled out any such move. “The chief minister could meet the PM during his stay, besides meeting senior Congress leaders. Any discussion on Cabinet expansion is unlikely at this stage. However, discussions with Congress leaders are expected for appointment of board and corporation chairman,” said JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

Insiders in Congress party also ruled out any discussion on Cabinet expansion as of now, even as the Jharkhand Congress chief is also in New Delhi and holding meetings with senior party leaders. On Monday, Oraon met AICC general secretary K Venugopal along with Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Shahu.

“He was scheduled to go for a routine health check-up, especially after having recovered from Covid-19. However, during his stay, he is also meeting party leaders. There are certain issues of the state unit that have been pending for approval from the central leadership. It includes re-induction of atleast two former PCC chiefs, Pradeep Balmuchu and Sukhdev Bhagat, in the party,” said a senior state Congress leader.

Both Balmuch and Bhagat quit Congress ahead of the 2019 assembly elections and contested polls on AJSU Party and BJP ticket, respectively. However, both have applied to return to the party.

