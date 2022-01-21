Covid-19: Jharkhand slashes RT-PCR, rapid antigen test rates. Check new prices

In an attempt to increase Covid testing, Jharkhand government on Friday reduced the rates for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 by ₹100 with immediate effect. According to the official order, RT-PCR test in the state will now cost ₹300 instead of ₹400.

Meanwhile, a rapid antigen test can be done at ₹50, the order said.

Additional chief secretary of the state's health department Arun Kumar Singh said the decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials.

Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, according to the latest health bulletin data.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of single-day infections at 809, while the fatalities included five from Jamshedpur and two from Ranchi.

