Covid-19: Jharkhand slashes RT-PCR, rapid antigen test rates. Check new prices

An RT-PCR test in Jharkhand will now cost ₹300 instead of ₹400, the new order said.
A health worker takes a person’s swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 testing at an UPHC in Wazirabad, in Gurugram. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:31 PM IST
In an attempt to increase Covid testing, Jharkhand government on Friday reduced the rates for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 by 100 with immediate effect. According to the official order, RT-PCR test in the state will now cost 300 instead of 400.

Meanwhile, a rapid antigen test can be done at 50, the order said.

Additional chief secretary of the state's health department Arun Kumar Singh said the decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials.

Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, according to the latest health bulletin data.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of single-day infections at 809, while the fatalities included five from Jamshedpur and two from Ranchi.

