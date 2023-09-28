CRPF jawan killed, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

A constable of the CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA)-209 was killed, and an inspector was seriously injured in IED blasts by suspected members of the banned CPI (Maoist) in the hilly forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjamburu villages during a search operation in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday.

A constable of the CRPF’s COBRA-209 was killed, and an inspector was seriously injured in IED blasts (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“COBRA Battalion-209 constable Rajesh Kumar died of excessive blood loss during treatment while inspector Bhupendra Kumar sustained serious injuries in the blasts of three IEDs planted by the Maoists in the hilly forests between Tumbahaka and Sarjamburu villages under Tonto PS around 12:15 PM on Thursday. Both were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. We express our deepest condolences and respect to the martyred jawan and stand by his family,” said Ashutosh Shekhar, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP).

With this, four security forces personnel have been martyred so far, and 28 injured in Maoist violence in the Naxalite-infested Kolhan jungles in West Singhbhum district during the past 11 months of the ongoing Operation Magnus, launched in October 2022.

“The operation is continuously on to neutralize Maoist squads led by top Maoists like Misir Besra, Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da alias Ramesh, Ajay Mahato, Anmol-da, Mochu, Chaman, Sagen Angariya, Kande and Ashwin, who have been active in the hills and jungles of Tumbahaka, Sarjamburu, Patatorob, and Anjedbera villages. The joint search operation recovered two IEDs of 5 kg to 8 kg, 240 spikes, and 31 spike holes, which were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad. During further search, these two jawans were hit by three IED blasts,” added the SP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debashish Sarkar Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things. ...view detail