Cyclone Yaas hits J’khand, thousands evacuated from low-lying areas

Strap: Around 5,000 people have been evacuated from bordering districts -East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan; Trees, electricity poles uprooted at many places

Thousands of people living in low-lying areas and makeshift houses in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts were evacuated to safer places in wake of Cyclone Yaas making landfall in neighbouring states of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday morning.

The three districts were red alert areas of Jharkhand in view of the cyclone. An orange alert has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti and Gumla districts. These districts experienced light to moderate rainfall since Wednesday morning, that was likely to intensify into heavy to very heavy rainfall by night due to the impact of the cyclone. Senior scientist at Ranchi centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Abhishek Anand said, “Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most parts of Jharkhand, while southern parts of the state such as East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Simdega are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while similar weather condition is likely for Ranchi, Khunti and Gumla during next 24 hours.”

Jamshedpur recorded the highest 56mm rainfall from 8.30am till 5.30pm on Wednesday, while Ranchi recorded 33mm rainfall during the period. Due to rains and winds, several trees and electricity poles were uprooted. However, special teams deputed to deal with the climatic event were busy in restoring the normal situation. Rainwater gushed in low-lying areas of these districts.

East Singhbhum deputy commissioner Suraj Kumar said they began evacuating people from Tuesday evening. “We have evacuated more than 2,500 people from low lying and vulnerable areas and people living in thatched houses.” The district has set up 241 shelter houses, while two National Disaster Response Force teams have also been deployed.

Meanwhile, additional collector of West Singhbhum district Ejaz Anwar said they have evacuated over 1,000 people and set up around 200 evacuation centres, where food and drinking water facilities have been made available. As many as 13 relief centres have been set up at Adityapur municipal area, where people who were living in makeshift houses were shifted, said chief executive officer of Adityapur Municipal Commission, Girija Shankar.

Besides, at least 13 trains that depart or pass through Ranchi railway station have already been cancelled in view of the cyclone. However, flight service remained unaffected in Ranchi.

Chief minister Hemant Soren has directed alternative arrangements of electricity for hospitals and ensuring oxygen back up-so that patients do not suffer.

According to the IMD, cyclone Yaas was likely to enter Jharkhand from southern parts of Jharkhand by Wednesday night and expected to reach Khunti district by 5.30am on Thursday.