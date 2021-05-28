Cyclone Yaas: State begins damage assessment, CM orders probe in bridge collapse

Districts affected by the recently passed cyclone Yaas have began assessment of damage caused by it, while chief minister Hemant Soren has ordered a high-level probe into collapse of a five-year old bridge due to heavy rains, officials said on Friday.

State disaster management minister Banna Gupta said, “All districts have been asked to begin assessment of damage caused by heavy rains at the earliest and send report to the department. We will take decision on the basis of their reports.”

Besides, the state agriculture department was also carrying out a separate crop damage assessment in order to provide compensation to farmers who faced loss due to heavy rains, agriculture department director Nisha Oraon Singhmar said .

Incessant rains triggered by cyclone Yaas for past two days caused heavy damage in the state. Hundreds of people were displaced after their houses were damaged, while and thousands of acres of vegetable crops were also destroyed. However, weather improved in Jharkhand on Friday with the depression moving out of the state.

Meanwhile, chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday ordered a probe into collapse of a bridge in Ranchi’s Tamar block due to heavy rains on Thursday. He said in a tweet, “Corruption and loot of public money will not be tolerated during my tenure.”

A three-member probe team was set up in this regard, rural department officials said.

The bridge was constructed at a cost of ₹8 crore on Kanchi river, known as Haradih-Buradih bridge, that connects Ranchi’s Tamar block to Bundu and Sonahatu. The foundation of the bridge was laid in 2011. The 500m-long bridge with 25 pillars was operational for past five years without any official inauguration, officials said.

However, village residents said sand mining from the bridge area was the reason behind its collapse.