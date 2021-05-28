Doorstep vaccine service MobiVax rolled out in Ranchi

In a first, the state on Friday rolled out custom-made Covid-19 vaccination vans, named MobiVax, that will provide doorstep vaccine to beneficiaries of all eligible age groups.

Health minister Banna Gupta on Friday flagged off the vaccination vans from Ranchi’s Jawahar Nagar Club. “Now, vaccination facility will be available at doorstep of beneficiaries. The state government is working with commitment to make Jharkhand healthy, prosperous and advanced. The pace of vaccination is being increased with availability of vaccines,” Gupta said.

The drive was piloted in Ranchi, and all deputy commissioners (DC) in the state have been asked to begin the service for all kinds of beneficiaries. However, people who are differently abled, and above the age of 45 years will be given priority.

Initially, the service will be available for urban residents, and will gradually be extended to rural areas. MobiVax will be available on demand, but with a condition of at least 20 beneficiaries at a time, officials said. Currently, two vans have been provided for Ranchi.

Officer on special duty (health) for IEC (information, education and communication), Siddhartha Tripathy said, “Idea behind the service is to provide vaccination facility at doorstep for people who cannot come to vaccination centres, such as differently abled and elderly people. However, the service will be available for all.”

The Government of India recently allowed mobile vaccination service for those in the age group of 18-45, while it already permitted the service for those above 45 years of age. “The service will be an additional facility apart from the static centres in the state,” Tripathy said.

However, people above 45 years of age will be a priority, as the state was facing acute shortage of vaccines for the younger age group. As per data available with the health department, the state has merely 80,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for the 18-45 group, which will last for two-three days, officials said.

Tripathy said, “We have adequate vaccines for 45-plus people, around 7.14 lakh doses. We also have to speed up vaccination for this group, as state’s vaccination average is 28% against the national average of 34%.”

As per the state vaccination bulletin, around 4.63 lakh people above 18 years of age have been vaccinated with the first dose. Besides, 23.66 lakh people above 45 have been given the first jab, while 3.57 lakh have been administrated the second dose till Thursday.