Elephants, cable thefts cause train delays: Chakradharpur DRM

Facing public outrage over prolonged train delays, the Chakradharpur division of the South Eastern Railway (SER) on Monday cited elephant movements, rampant signalling cable thefts and dense fog as the main reasons behind the disruptions, officials said. Chakradharpur division official cited elephant movements, signalling cable thefts and dense fog as the reasons for train delays. (HT File/Representative use)

Speaking to HT, Chakradharpur divisional railway manager (DRM) Tarun Huria said, “The main reason for trains getting delayed is the frequent theft of signalling systems and cables. Thirty-four such thefts of signalling systems and cables have been registered during the past 52 weeks under the Chakradharpur division. Such thefts have most recently occurred in the Sini, DPS, Tatanagar and Bandamuda areas. This has resulted in the forced stoppage of trains until the systems are restored.”

“Twenty-two mail and express trains were halted for six to seven hours on the night of January 9 after signal cables and batteries were stolen between Sini and Mahali. Five persons have been arrested in the case, while raids are ongoing to nab others involved,” he added.

Huria admitted that while the accused are arrested later, trains continue to be delayed for hours until the damage is repaired and signalling systems are restored. “Thousands of passengers are facing immense problems due to this,” he said.

The DRM further stated that another major reason for trains running late in the division was frequent elephant movements across railway tracks.

At least 30 trains have been halted and over 40 trains cancelled due to elephant movements under the Chakradharpur division since October 31, 2025.

“Elephant movements were reported on and around railway tracks between Bhalulata and Jaraikela on the Howrah–Mumbai main line on Saturday night, following which trains were immediately halted on the route. Trains are being run at speeds of 30 kmph or less between Jharsugda and Chakradharpur in view of elephant movements and low visibility due to thick fog,” Huria said.

However, the DRM asserted that punctuality, passenger safety and wildlife security remain the top priorities, not loading.

“Punctuality of trains, passenger safety and security are our top priorities, along with the safe passage of elephants. This is why work on railway tracks has presently been stopped in the Chakradharpur division. We will also build elephant corridors at strategic locations with an investment of ₹132 crore under the division to ensure safe passage for wildlife. Barricading is being done at places to prevent elephants from coming onto the tracks, and AI-based cameras are also being installed at identified sites,” Huria said.